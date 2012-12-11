Dec 11 Global oil demand growth will be higher next year than was previously expected, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report on Tuesday.

The EIA raised its forecast for 2013 global oil demand growth by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 960,000 bpd in its Short-Term Energy Outlook.

It left its forecast for 2012 world oil demand growth unchanged at 750,000 bpd.