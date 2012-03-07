NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. distillate
inventories last week fell to the lowest level for early March
since 2008, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
showed on Wednesday.
Distillate stocks fell 1.94 million barrels across the
nation to 139.5 million in the week to March 2, EIA said.
The authority's data also showed crude oil stocks at the key
storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose to the highest level
since July 2011 after inventories jumped by 2.37 million barrels
to 36.18 million barrels.
