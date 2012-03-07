NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. distillate inventories last week fell to the lowest level for early March since 2008, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Distillate stocks fell 1.94 million barrels across the nation to 139.5 million in the week to March 2, EIA said.

The authority's data also showed crude oil stocks at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose to the highest level since July 2011 after inventories jumped by 2.37 million barrels to 36.18 million barrels. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Matthew Robinson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)