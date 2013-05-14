NEW YORK May 14 Oil producers in the United States could slow drilling if prices drop below $70 a barrel, which would make such operations uneconomical, the head of the Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

U.S. oil production is at its highest level in 20 years due to extraction from shale deposits by hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, and horizontal drilling.

But the cost of extracting these unconventional resources could make drilling too expensive should prices slump, EIA administrator Adam Sieminski told a conference in New York.

"Prices somewhere down to the $70 to $80 per barrel level are sufficient to keep work going, but below those levels we begin to see a drop off," Sieminski said.

U.S. benchmark oil prices hit a low for the year just below $86 per barrel last month but have since rebounded, settling at $94.21 on Tuesday.

A slow down would echo a similar drop off in natural gas drilling last year when prices fell to 10-year lows due to increases in shale gas output.

A decrease in U.S. prices could prompt a cut in OPEC production, Sieminski said, in an attempt to raise the value of oil.

"There would probably be some reaction from OPEC if prices were to get to those levels," he said. (Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)