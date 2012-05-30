BRIEF-Moody's - Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
* Moody's: Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to run a long three-year (July 2015) dollar benchmark bond, for which guidance had been set at mid-swaps +32bp, bankers on the transaction told IFR on Wednesday.
The EIB, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has opened books for the deal and it expected to price it later on Wednesday, the bankers said. (Reporting By Josie Cox)
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
TOKYO, Feb 16 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said low profitability at financial institutions could sow the seeds of a new financial crisis, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of aggressive monetary easing pursued by major central banks.