LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to run a long three-year (July 2015) dollar benchmark bond, for which guidance had been set at mid-swaps +32bp, bankers on the transaction told IFR on Wednesday.

The EIB, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has opened books for the deal and it expected to price it later on Wednesday, the bankers said. (Reporting By Josie Cox)