LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - The EUR10bn capital injection into the European Investment Bank (EIB) is about to make one of Europe's heaviest users of the capital markets even heavier, and its new capacity is starting to weigh on investor sentiment.

The EIB is scheduled to increase its funding programme by up to one third from 2013 as it factors in an additional EUR50bn fundraising initiative over the next few years.

SSA officials are making every effort to placate investor concerns that the EIB's role within eurozone rescue efforts is changing, but seem to be making little headway.

"Investors are concerned about what these institutions are going to look like in ten years time", said Sandra Holdsworth, investment manager for global government bonds at Kames Capital - a f und with over GBP50bn of assets under management mainly in the fixed income space.

"There is a risk that they get used for things beyond what they do at the moment, and that is why they will have to offer a premium for investors to get interested in them," added Holdsworth.

The EIB has vehemently denied suggestions that its mandate will be subject to change, although this has not prevented a steady cheapening of the credit in the bond markets.

Historically, EIB traded neck and neck with German rival KfW but it now trades some 60bp back from KfW in the 10-year space, according to Tradeweb data, a differential in spreads not seen since late last year.

Eila Kreivi, head of capital markets at the EIB, said: "Our trading levels have certainly been impacted, in some markets more than in others, and the speculation comes and goes and we are well aware of it, but there is nothing factual to support it."

"We have been refuting speculation that we would become a rescue vehicle since 2010 and everything we have said has held true and our mandate has remained unchanged. One must keep in mind that we are a bank of the whole European Union," added Kreivi.

Even with this assurance, some investors still view EIB's added lending capacity as having the potential to bring increased exposure to peripheral Europe.

"From a credit point of view these institutions are deemed to be more risky, which is why these bonds trade cheaply in comparison to their ratings," said Holdsworth at Kames.

SSA officials, on the other hand, are quick to point out that the issuer raised EUR74bn last year in a similar environment.

"The EIB, as well as the rest of the market, went through a period of maximum stress at the end of 2011 when speculation about its position in European rescue efforts was at its peak, and despite all this it managed to pre-fund very successfully," said Ulrik Ross, global head of public sector DCM at HSBC.

FUNDING TACTICS

The EIB's front-loading schedule in 2012 has seen it move 80% through its EUR60bn programme, opening up the possibility for it to pre-fund again in the second half of the year.

"We shall see when the EUR60bn is done where we stand in the calendar and if markets are still open...As for any large borrower it is prudent to keep the shop open," said Kreivi.

Kreivi explains that future funding plans will be finalised in the autumn with the expectation that the budgetary requirements for each shareholder country's capital injection will be finalised at the end of 2013 at the earliest.

SSA bankers are unconcerned about the additional EIB supply in the market, although some suggest the issuer may want to adjust its market strategy.

One of the trends that has characterised EIB issuance of late is the pace with which it has tapped some targeted interest in its credit.

Data from its funding newsletter published in March showed that it had sold EUR9.9bn of targeted bonds by that time, EUR1.9bn more than it issued during the whole of 2011. And it has done considerably more since.

This has proved a prudent way to reduce execution risk, but some bankers warn that it may be forced to change tack.

"With an increased funding programme it should focus on more frequent and larger-sized deals, with perhaps a few less taps on the side to ease pressure on the underlying bonds," said Ross. (Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)