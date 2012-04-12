LONDON, April 12 The European Investment Bank (EIB) has raised around 182 million euros ($239.78 million) from the sale of 21.6 million European Union carbon permits in March, fetching an average price of 8.43 euros a tonne each, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank's sales of EU Allowances for December 2013 delivery were carried out on a forward basis via the over-the-counter market and over exchanges, the EIB said in its monthly report on carbon permit sales volume.

The volumes sold per trading day varied between 950,000 and 1.15 million during March. The next monthly carbon sales report will be published on May 8, the bank added. ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Jane Baird)