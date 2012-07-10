LONDON, July 10 The European Investment Bank (EIB) raised around 164 million euros ($201 million) from the sale of 21.5 million European Union carbon permits in June, at an average price of 7.63 euros for each permit, the bank said on Tuesday.

Revenue generated from the bank's sale of EU Allowances for December 2013 delivery is earmarked for various renewable energy and carbon capture and storage projects across the 27-nation bloc.

Volume sold per trading day varied between 800,000 and nearly 1.2 million units in June, with sales carried out via the over-the-counter market, on exchanges and auctions, the EIB said in a monthly report on carbon permit sales volume.

The bank has raised around 1.14 billion euros since it started selling the EUAs in early December 2011. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by Jason Neely)