Heavyweight banks help European shares as rate hike talk mounts
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
FRANKFURT May 10 The European Investment Bank is working on increasing the share of its lending that goes to smaller businesses, its head was quoted as saying on Friday.
"We are giving this field absolute priority," EIB President Werner Hoyer told Emerging Markets journal.
( For the full interview, click here ) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 10 Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
By Tessa Walsh, Jonathan Schwarzberg, Davide Scigliuzzo and Lisa Lee