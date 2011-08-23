HANOI, August 23 The following are the earnings results of Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank in the first half of 2011:

Unit: million dong

Item Q2 2011 Q2 2010 H1 2011 H1 2010

Gross profit 832,419 495,910 1,682,574 911,215

Net profit 621,925 392,150 1,261,963 712,741 ($1=20,580 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by John Ruwitch)