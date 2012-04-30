LONDON, April 30 (IFR) - Credit experts have cast doubt on media reports that the European Investment Bank will play a greater role in solving the European sovereign crisis and played down fears that the agency was likely to significantly increase its funding programme.

The concerns were sparked by yet another media report that the European Union is weighing up the possibility of a EUR200bn boost to infrastructure investment, possibly via the EIB.

"The risk is that the market takes this in a negative way, and EIB spreads widen. But, the EIB is very mindful about what kind of supply the market can take, and EUR80bn in one year would probably be about the maximum," said one senior SSA syndicate banker.

Raising EUR80bn is well within the scope of the EIB, the banker added, especially as the borrower has embarked on a huge frontloading campaign that has resulted in 65% of its EUR60bn funding target for 2012 being already completed.

Persistent rumours that supranational EIB would play a bigger role in helping solve the European sovereign crisis have dogged the credit. Historically, the EIB has traded neck and neck with German rival KfW in terms of spread levels, but has seen its spreads gap wider since November.

Although EIB spreads have retraced somewhat they still stand more than 50bp wider than Triple A German agency rival KfW in the 10-year sector, and around 35bp wider at five-years.

EIB's 10-year 2.75% September 2021 bond, for example, is currently bid at 61bp over mid-swaps, while KfW's 2.5% January 2022 bond is bid just inside 5bp over, according to Tradeweb data.

EIB bond spreads were broadly steady in thin market trading on Monday following the report in Spanish newspaper El Pais, which quoted unnamed European sources.

The plan, which would also be focused on green energy and high technology targeted to weaker European countries, would be unveiled at an EU summit in June, the report said.

UNCERTAIN FINANCING

Several bankers and analysts said that the plans were far from a foregone conclusion, while analysts at Citigroup said they were unlikely to be implemented rapidly.

Although the talk was a positive, in the sense that it showed debate on supporting growth in Europe is gaining momentum, there are plenty of obstacles ahead, Citi said.

"We doubt that EUR200bn could be raised under the current framework. Many governments are struggling to find the cash necessary for a likely contribution to the EIB while at the same time raising some funds for their upcoming ESM capital contributions," Citi said.

The biggest hurdle, experts say, is getting the political backing needed from all 27 European Union member states. The financing is also shrouded by uncertainty.

El Pais said one option was to ask member states to contribute EUR10bn in order to recapitalise the EIB, which would boost its lending capacity by EUR60bn, and in turn pave the way for EUR180bn in investments.

Another alternative described in the paper was using EUR12bn left over from the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM) - after bailing out Greece, Ireland and Portugal - as leverage to raise up to EUR200bn euros from the private sector.

That EUR12bn remainder could also be used as "hybrid capital" for the EIB to back public-private partnerships in infrastructure spending financed by project bonds, the paper added.

"In our view, there should be plenty of buyers for EIB guaranteed bonds," said Bernd Volk, head of covered bond research at Deutsche Bank. Although the total impact on full year issuance remains unclear, he also cast doubt on whether the EIB would do anything in excess of EUR80bn in one year, thereby limiting any potential negative impact on spreads.

Another SSA syndicate banker said that the market had too quickly jumped to the conclusion that the EIB's bond supply would be ramped up sharply.

"It's not clear to me at this stage that there will be an immediate jump in issuance from the EIB, especially if the EIB is just offering guarantees," the banker said.

"The idea, or at least how I understand it, is that this will increase the EIB's capital so that they can issue the guarantees. But the infrastructure projects themselves could issue the bonds. It depends on whether there are buyers for such securities."

MOST CREDIBLE ENTITY

The agency has made no secret of the fact that it would require capital injections to increase its lending capacity in order to preserve its top notch rating.

S&P affirmed the EIB's rating at AAA in mid-January after placing it on CreditWatch Negative a month earlier. However, it still has a negative outlook on the issuer, which means a downgrade is more likely in the next 12 to 18 months.

Nonetheless, the EIB seems to be the most viable body to help spur growth in the troubled eurozone. It is, after all, the primary official lending vehicle for financing European capital expenditures.

Its frontloading this year has sparked persistent talk in the market - that it has vehemently dismissed - that its funding programme could be increased again.

"The EIB has had its name bandied about for almost any idea that gets mentioned in relation to eurozone funding plans. It always seems to be the 'go-to' entity," said one of the bankers.

"It does beg the question, that if it isn't the EIB, then who could fulfil this role? There is a concern that governments and investors would have little patience in yet another entity with a "E" at the front of it." (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Helene Durand)