LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - The European Investment Bank was able to overcome a low yield environment in both euros and dollars this week to sell two benchmark issues in the currencies, taking the issuer close to completing 90% of its 2011 funding programme.

European borrowers have been keen to raise as much funding as possible in recent weeks ahead of the European Union which could return to the market with as many as two new deals as soon as next week after sending out requests to banks for indicative terms to raise between EUR7bn-EUR10bn in the last few days.

Despite offering minimal new issue concessions the verdict was that top grade issuers could still rely on core investors, as wider euro swap spreads pushed new issue differentials to German government bonds to the highest level since the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

The EIB kicked off its borrowing spree with a new 2.75% EUR3bn 10-year EARN via BoA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Nomura, its first since January this year. The deal had been expected on Monday but was delayed because of the sharp fall in yields which followed last week's US employment report until Tuesday.

The delay resulted in the issue being sold at 98.7bp over Bunds as swap spreads moved wider in response to the weakness in banking stocks at the beginning of the week.

Sean Taor, global head of public sector origination and syndicate at RBC CM said, that "despite the recent fall in yields EIB was successful in attracting accounts into the deal, the timing of which benefited from the highest level of euro swap spreads since the blow out after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in late 2008."

"With wider swap spreads compensating for low outright yields to some extent, the issue demonstrated that the longer end of the curve remains open for business albeit only certain names such as the EIB could have achieved this result."

Ten-year euro swap spreads were at 40bp over Bunds as recently as early July and had doubled by earlier in the week to plus 80bp, while outright government yields had fallen to 1.8% from around 3%.

The move in swaps spreads meant that the spread of the issue was much higher than its last foray in the market. When EIB tapped its January 2021 issue, it priced at 65bp over the Bund, equivalent to 19bp over mid-swaps. The deal was trading around 19bp-17bp over mid-swaps, suggesting the new 10-year offered a minimal concession to secondary levels as well as a current coupon.

By avoiding using plus 20bp area and setting the guidance at plus 20bp, the leads sent a signal that there was a 1bp concession on the table for this deal and that by comparison with the EIB's 3% September 2022 deal- quoted bid at swaps plus 13bp- the issue should perform well over time.

"The issue is one of few transactions with a current coupon and although it only offered a 1bp new issue concession to the EIB's EUR6.5bn January 2021 deal, it demonstrated that the credit is one of those few still favoured by investors," said PJ Bye, head of SSA syndicate at HSBC.

"The fact that an oversubscribed deal could be achieved in a volatile market environment with over half of the issue sold to Asian accounts (compared to 13% for the last EARN deal) showed that lower yields are not deterring the key buyers," he added.

The EIB also made its mark with a USD3bn five-year deal which was priced yesterday by Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and UBS and also proved the point that investors remain willing to commit to new issues.

A final book of USD3.6bn made up of 62 investors, ensured the 1.25% October 2016 issue was well received and, compared to pricing at 36bp over US Treasuries, was already being quoted around 1.5bp tighter this morning. (Reporting Michael Winfield, editing by Helene Durand)