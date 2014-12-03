MOVES-Citi hires Regazzi from UBS as prime head in equities push
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
Dec 3 Eiffage :
* Announces project to renovate Grande Arche de la Defense
* Says project is valued at 192 million euros
* Contract duration is 20 years for renovation and modernization of working spaces
* Works start in January 2015
* 14 million euros of investment total value to come from company own ressources
* 178 million euros of investment total value to be provided by credit from Société Générale and Banco Santander Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
WASHINGTON, March 13 Leading Wall Street firms should segment their riskiest businesses into separate highly-capitalized holding companies and shield taxpayers from a future bailout, a leading U.S. bank regulator said on Monday.
NEW YORK, March 13 The Trump administration told states on Monday that it was opening the door for them to make changes to their health insurance programs by using a section of the 2010 Affordable Care Act that gives them the flexibility to do so.