Dec 3 Eiffage :

* Announces project to renovate Grande Arche de la Defense

* Says project is valued at 192 million euros

* Contract duration is 20 years for renovation and modernization of working spaces

* Works start in January 2015

* 14 million euros of investment total value to come from company own ressources

* 178 million euros of investment total value to be provided by credit from Société Générale and Banco Santander Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)