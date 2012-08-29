PARIS Aug 29 French construction and
concessions group Eiffage said profit rose 19 percent
in the first half, boosted by new management contracts including
a sports stadium in northern France.
Net income advanced to 51 million euros ($64 million), the
company said, on sales that were little changed at 6.62 billion.
Eiffage said its order book rose 20 percent year-on-year to
13.5 billion euros as of June 30, reiterating its full-year
sales forecast of 14 billion.
Recurring operating income rose 11 percent to 499 million
euros in the first six months, the company said, lifted by a 42
percent gain for the concessions department.
($1 = 0.7958 euros)
