LILLE Nov 29 Eiffage has dismissed two managers over their alleged involvement in a prostitution ring linked to former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the French construction group's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a press visit to the site of the future stadium in Lille, northern France, Pierre Berger said David Roquet, head of one of the group's subsidiaries, and his line manager have been dismissed.

Berger declined to disclose the name of the line manager, saying the investigation is still ongoing.

Roquet had been questioned by police in Lille as part of a probe into an escort service involving local businessmen, a senior police officer and former IMF director Strauss-Kahn.

Investigators have alleged that Roquet used corporate funds to supply prostitutes to associates and pay for the women to travel to Paris and Washington and take part in sex parties with Strauss-Kahn at his own request.

Strauss-Kahn last month asked to speak to investigators in the case over the allegations in order to end the "dangerous and malicious insinuations."

Eiffage, which suspended Roquet in October, has filed a complaint for misuse of corporate funds. Its own investigation has uncovered that Roquet's improper spending totalled at least 50,000 euros ($66,700).

Roquet has maintained that Eiffage was aware of the parties, according to his lawyer. ($1 = 0.7499 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Vicky Buffery; Editing by Christian Plumb and Helen Massy-Beresford)