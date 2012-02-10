* Q4 sales up 4.8 percent

* Year-end order book up 25 pct to 13.5 billion euros (Adds details)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Feb 10 Eiffage, France's third-largest listed construction group, reported a 4.8 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue and said its year-end order book was up 25 percent on the previous year.

Quarterly sales rose to 3.61 billion euros ($4.8 billion)from 3.45 billion a year earlier, lifted by stronger construction activities, especially in France.

Full-year sales were 13.7 billion euros, in line with management guidance.

Friday's statement gave no indication of the outlook for 2012.

The order book on Jan. 1 totalled 13.5 billion euros, and included 2.2 billion euros of orders for the construction of a high-speed rail link between France's Brittany region and the Loire Valley from 2013.

Eiffage, which competes against larger peers Vinci and Bouygues, builds infrastructure and commercial projects, mainly in western Europe.

Major completed works include a high-speed rail link between France and Spain as well as the Millau viaduct, the world's tallest bridge, in southern France.

Eiffage shares, which have lost around 31 percent of their value in the last year, closed at 26 euros before publication of the fourth-quarter sales update, giving the company a market capitalisation of 2.26 billion euros.

It is due to report full-year earnings on Feb. 23.

($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Hulmes)