* Order book benefits from big rail contract (Adds background, details)

PARIS Nov 4 Eiffage , France's third-largest construction group, reported on Friday a 2.5 percent increase in third-quarter revenue and said its order book had hit a record high of 13.7 billion euros ($18.8 billion) at Oct. 1.

Quarterly sales rose to 3.51 billion euros, from 3.43 billion euros a year earlier, Eiffage said in a statement. Nine-month sales hit 10.1 billion euros.

The group's results statement gave no comment on the outlook for 2011 or 2012. In August Eiffage said that it was on track achieve sales of 13.7 billion euros in 2011.

Of the 13.7 billion euro order book, 2.1 billion came from a single high-speed rail line which will link the Brittany and Loire Valley regions.

Eiffage, which competes against larger peers Vinci and Bouygues , builds infrastructure and commercial projects, primarily in western Europe.

Major completed works include a high-speed rail link between France and Spain as well as the Millau viaduct, the world's tallest bridge.

Shares in Eiffage, which have lost around 28 percent of their value since the start of 2011, closed at 23.78 euros before the release of the results, giving the company a market capitalisation of 2.2 billion euros.

