* Saw slight motorway traffic drop in Q1
* Motorway revenue up in Q1 thanks to price increases
* Shareholder Groupama may sell its 6.9 pct stake
(Adds further CEO comments, shares)
By Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, April 18 Eiffage, France's third-largest
listed construction and concessions company, does not expect
liquidity issues in the next five years after a successful
refinancing of motorway joint-venture Eiffarie's debt in
February.
"In five years, the reimbursement of this debt will be
almost over, and I think that we will not have any liquidity
issues," chief executive Pierre Berger told shareholders at the
company's annual meeting on Wednesday.
Eiffarie, Eiffage's joint venture with the funds of
Australian group Macquarie which owns the
Paris-Rhine-Rhone motorway concession, refinanced its 3.5
billion euro ($4.6 billion) debt in February.
The deal included a 700 million euro revolving credit line
and a 2.8 billion structured loan.
Berger also said while Eiffage had seen a slight drop in
motorway traffic in the first quarter, revenue rose thanks to
price increases.
Eiffage's concessions unit operates motorways and other
infrastructures, such as the Millau Viaduct, the world's tallest
bridge, and the Norscut motorway in Portugal.
Groupama, Eiffage's fifth-largest shareholder,
could sell its 6.9 percent stake in the company, although the
French mutual insurer has not taken a decision, Berger said.
This month, Groupama sold its 3.1 percent stake in
investment group Bollore, the latest in a series of
moves aimed at bolstering its finances.
Berger said that Eiffage and Groupama would co-ordinate an
eventual disposal to avoid a sharp drop in Eiffage's price.
Based on the current price of Eiffage shares, the stake
would be worth around 158 million euros.
At 1056 GMT, shares in Eiffage, which have lost around 38
percent of their value in the last 12 months, were trading 3.2
percent lower at 26.38 euros, underperforming the SFB120 index
, down 1.4 percent.
($1 = 0.7610 euro)
(Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
Lionel Laurent and David Hulmes)