* H1 operating profit rose 9.5 percent
* H1 net profit dropped 38 pct due to one-off charges
* Confirms sales target of 13.7 bln eur in 2011
* Might sell underperforming non-core units -CEO
(Adds CEO comments)
By Elena Berton
PARIS, Aug 31 Eiffage , France's
third-largest construction group, posted a rise in first-half
operating profit and said a strong order book supported
confidence in its 2011 sales target.
"The order book, which increased by 5 percent over one year,
is equivalent to 11.7 months of activity, supporting management
guidance of full-year sales of 13.7 billion (euros) in 2011,"
Eiffage said in a statement.
The company, which competes with Vinci and Bouygues
, said operating profit increased by 9.5 percent to 451
million euros ($649 million) in the six months to June 30, due
to a strong increase in margins at its concessions unit, while
sales rose 2.3 percent to 6.6 billion euros.
Net profit, however, fell 38 percent to 43 million euros,
reflecting charges linked to the January bond issue by motorway
unit APRR.
Chief Executive Pierre Berger, who joined from Vinci in
December 2010, said the company might consider selling or
closing underperforming non-core operations and will be more
selective when bidding for contracts.
The company's margins have been hit by the economic slowdown
and by difficulties in completing certain contracts.
Eiffage shares closed 7.8 percent higher at 33.9 euros
before the publication of the results, after construction stocks
took heart from an announcement by larger rival Bouygues that it
planned to buy back nearly 12 percent of its capital at a 30
percent premium. ($1=.6926 Euro)
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Additional reporting by
Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Will Waterman and Jon
Loades-Carter)