* H1 operating profit rose 9.5 percent

* H1 net profit dropped 38 pct due to one-off charges

* Confirms sales target of 13.7 bln eur in 2011

* Might sell underperforming non-core units -CEO

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Aug 31 Eiffage , France's third-largest construction group, posted a rise in first-half operating profit and said a strong order book supported confidence in its 2011 sales target.

"The order book, which increased by 5 percent over one year, is equivalent to 11.7 months of activity, supporting management guidance of full-year sales of 13.7 billion (euros) in 2011," Eiffage said in a statement.

The company, which competes with Vinci and Bouygues , said operating profit increased by 9.5 percent to 451 million euros ($649 million) in the six months to June 30, due to a strong increase in margins at its concessions unit, while sales rose 2.3 percent to 6.6 billion euros.

Net profit, however, fell 38 percent to 43 million euros, reflecting charges linked to the January bond issue by motorway unit APRR.

Chief Executive Pierre Berger, who joined from Vinci in December 2010, said the company might consider selling or closing underperforming non-core operations and will be more selective when bidding for contracts.

The company's margins have been hit by the economic slowdown and by difficulties in completing certain contracts.

Eiffage shares closed 7.8 percent higher at 33.9 euros before the publication of the results, after construction stocks took heart from an announcement by larger rival Bouygues that it planned to buy back nearly 12 percent of its capital at a 30 percent premium. ($1=.6926 Euro) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Will Waterman and Jon Loades-Carter)