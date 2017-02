PARIS Feb 10 Eiffage, France's third-largest listed construction group, on Friday reported a 4.8 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue and said its year-end order book was up 25 percent over the previous year.

Quarterly sales rose to 3.61 billion euros ($4.8 billion)from 3.45 billion a year earlier, while the order book on Jan. 1 2012 totalled 13.5 billion.

The order book includes 2.2 billion euros of orders for the construction of the high-speed rail link between France's Brittany region and the Loire Valley from 2013. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)