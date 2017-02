PARIS Nov 4 Eiffage , France's third-largest construction group, reported on Friday a 2.5 percent increase in third-quarter revenue and said its order book had hit a "record" high of 13.7 billion euros ($18.8 billion) at Oct. 1.

Quarterly sales rose to 3.51 billion euros, from 3.43 billion euros a year earlier, Eiffage said in a statement. Nine-month sales hit 10.1 billion euros.

The group's results statement gave no comment on the outlook for 2011 or 2012. In August Eiffage said that it was on track achieve sales of 13.7 billion euros in 2011. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)