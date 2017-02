PARIS Aug 31 Eiffage (FOUG.PA), France's third-largest construction group, posted a drop in first-half net profit on Wednesday but confirmed its sales target for 2011 based on current order levels.

The company, which competes against larger rivals Vinci (SGEF.PA) and Bouygues (BOUY.PA), said net profit in the six months to June 30 fell 38 percent to 43 million euros ($62.08 million), while sales rose 2.3 percent to 6.6 billion. ($1=.6926 Euro) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)