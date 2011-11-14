PARIS Nov 14 Eiffage has not felt any impact from Europe's economic crisis on its orders in October and November, the chief executive of France's third-largest construction group said in a radio interview on Monday.

Eiffage builds infrastructure and commercial projects, chiefly in western Europe. Earlier this month the group said its order book had hit a record high on Oct. 1.

"Today we don't feel it (the impact of the economic crisis) as our order books have kept up well particularly this month and last month," Pierre Berger told French radio station BFM, adding that Eiffage also had projects to look forward to in 2012 and 2013.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)