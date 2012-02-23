PARIS Feb 23 Eiffage, France's
third-largest listed construction group, on Thursday reported
declining 2011 profits in 2011 but said it expects a further
increase in sales and margin improvement at its contracting
unit.
Net profit in 2011 declined to 205 million euros ($272.94
million), from 232 million in the previous year, compared with a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus forecast by 14 analysts of 221
million.
The company has already reported that sales last year
totalled 13.7 billion euros, in line with management guidance,
and that the year-end order book was up 25 percent on the
previous year.
($1 = 0.7511 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton)