PARIS Feb 23 Eiffage, France's third-largest listed construction group, on Thursday reported declining 2011 profits in 2011 but said it expects a further increase in sales and margin improvement at its contracting unit.

Net profit in 2011 declined to 205 million euros ($272.94 million), from 232 million in the previous year, compared with a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus forecast by 14 analysts of 221 million.

The company has already reported that sales last year totalled 13.7 billion euros, in line with management guidance, and that the year-end order book was up 25 percent on the previous year. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)