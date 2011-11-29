LILLE Nov 29 Eiffage Chief Executive Pierre Berger on Tuesday reiterated the company's targets for 2011 and said order intake was in good health at the end of October.

Speaking to reporters during a press visit to the site where Eiffage is building a new stadium in Lille, Berger also said the company hasn't yet seen a decline in heavy traffic on its motorways. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Elena Berton)