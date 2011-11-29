Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LILLE Nov 29 Eiffage Chief Executive Pierre Berger on Tuesday reiterated the company's targets for 2011 and said order intake was in good health at the end of October.
Speaking to reporters during a press visit to the site where Eiffage is building a new stadium in Lille, Berger also said the company hasn't yet seen a decline in heavy traffic on its motorways. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Elena Berton)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.