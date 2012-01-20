LONDON Jan 20 French construction group Eiffage is talking to banks about refinancing the loans of subsidiary Eiffarie and its toll road concession Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone (APRR), banking sources said on Friday.

Eiffarie, which is a consortium of Eiffage and Australia's Macquarie, bought APRR from the French state in 2006, backed by syndicated loans.

As of June 2011, Eiffarie had around 3.6 billion euros ($4.65 billion)of loans maturing in February 2013. APRR has a 1.8 billion euro liquidity line which also matures in 2013.

Eiffarie's new refinancing is expected to total less than 3.6 billion euros, as the debt was due to be reduced by dividend payments from APRR and tax relief.

In September 2010, Eiffage and Macquarie appointed Rothschild Bank to advise on Eiffarie and APRR's refinancing which was scheduled for early 2012, according to Eiffage's 2010 annual report.

Eiffage presented the refinancing plans to ratings agencies in early 2011. This included refinancing Eiffarie's bank debt with new loans and refinancing APRR's debt with bond issues and by renewing the liquidity line.

Although the company's loans do not mature until 2013, Eiffage and Macquarie decided to refinance a year earlier to ensure that they continue to comply with the ratings agencies' liquidity rules.

Securing the company's liquidity will help Eiffage and Macquarie's drive to upgrade APRR's credit rating to BBB from a current BBB- rating by Standard & Poor's and Baa3 rating from Moody's. ($1 = 0.7740 euros) (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by Erica Billingham)