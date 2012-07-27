* Q2 sales down 1.2 percent at 3.58 bln eur

PARIS, July 27 Eiffage, France's third-largest construction and concession company, on Friday said second-quarter sales slipped 1.2 percent to 3.58 billion euros ($4.43 billion), hit by slower construction and public works activities outside France.

The company also said its order book rose 19.7 percent on the previous year to 13.4 billion, a lthough g rowth was flat e xc luding a single c ontract for a f uture high-speed rail line li nking the Bri ttany an d Loi re re gions.

Sales in the first half were flat at 6.6 billion euros.

France generates 84 percent of Eiffage's annual sales, followed by Benelux, Germany, Spain and Poland. D ebt-crisis hit It aly, S pain a n d Portugal make up less than 1 percent of group's revenue.

In the first six months of 2012, construction sales declined 13.8 percent outside France, particularly in Poland, where they slumped 31.4 percent.

Its public works unit's revenue in the rest of Europe was down 8.5 percent in the period as the downturn in Spain accelerated, Eiffage said.

Eiffage's construction activities include civil engineering, new housing, commercial and industrial building, while the concessions unit operates motorways in France and other large infrastructure like the Millau Viaduct, the world's tallest bridge.

Its shares, which have risen around 18 percent since the start of 2012 as the company appeared to defy the downturn in Europe, closed 2.8 percent higher at 22.02 euros before the publication of the sales update.

(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)