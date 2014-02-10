Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Refiles to reach more customers, no change to text)
PARIS Feb 10 France's Eiffage posted slightly higher-than-expected 2013 sales on Monday, helped by improved traffic on its toll roads, record bookings of residential homes and construction work on a high-speed railway in Western France.
France's third-largest construction and concessions company by sales behind Vinci and Bouygues said fourth-quarter sales rose 3.8 percent to 3.9 billion euros ($5.32 billion) and that 2013 revenue rose 1.6 percent to 14.3 billion euros, ahead of its 14.2-billion forecast.
Eiffage's order book reached 11.7 billion euros at Jan 1, down 3.5 percent from a year earlier.
Eiffage will release detailed full-year results on Feb 26. ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)