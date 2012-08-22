* EIG says it objects to competitor having access to its
data
* Asks for TCW's deal with Carlyle to be put on hold
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, Aug 21 EIG Global Energy Partners LLC
said on Tuesday it had sued asset manager TCW Group Inc over the
latter's takeover by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
.
EIG is the private equity firm whose dealings with
Chesapeake Energy Corp contributed to the energy
company's restructuring its governance.
EIG, which was spun off by TCW in early 2011, contends the
deal with Carlyle, which was announced on Aug. 9 and is expected
to close in the first quarter of 2013, violates certain
contractual rights granted to EIG as part of its separation from
TCW.
The dispute evolves around a joint venture between EIG and
Los-Angeles based TCW that was put in place at the time of the
spin off to act as a central clearing house for sharing some of
the economics of EIG's funds with TCW.
EIG Chief Executive R. Blair Thomas said in an interview
that had a generalist private equity firm, such as Hellman &
Friedman LLC, been selected as an investor in TCW, EIG would
have raised no objections. Carlyle, however, is a major investor
in the energy sector, he said.
"We have no beef with Carlyle, it's not their fault that
they are a competitor. But the joint venture with TCW obligates
us to provide to them EIG fund and asset level data, more than
what our limited partners see, they would get to see
everything," Thomas said.
Washington, D.C.-based EIG said its complaint, filed in
federal court in the Central District of California, seeks to
prohibit the transaction until its claims challenging it on
various grounds are resolved in arbitration.
"We do not comment on matters in arbitration. This is an
excellent transaction for TCW, its clients and its employees,
and we are confident it will go forward on schedule," a TCW
spokesman said. Carlyle declined to comment.
Carlyle's energy funds had $16 billion of assets under
management while EIG had $10.6 billion of assets under
management as of the end of June. Overall, Carlyle had $156.2
billion of assets under management.
Paris-based Societe Generale agreed to sell its
stake in asset manager TCW Group Inc to Carlyle and TCW
management and employees, clearing up questions over TCW's
ownership following years of speculation about a sale.
"Hopefully cooler heads will prevail and there will be some
negotiated resolution. If not, an arbiter will finally make the
decision. Either they will say the transaction can go forward or
it can't," EIG's Thomas said.
EIG was thrust in the spotlight in April after Reuters
reported on loans that the private equity firm had made to
Chesapeake CEO Aubrey McClendon, one of the energy sector's most
high-profile chief executives who subsequently resigned as the
company's chairman but remained CEO.