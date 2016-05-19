May 19 Investment management firm EIG Management
Co added Brazil's engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA and a
few other shipyards in its $221 million fraud suit against
Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
EIG, in a filing on Wednesday, alleged that Odebrecht SA and
other shipyards along with Petrobras misled the firm to invest
over $221 million to purchase equity in now-bankrupt Sete Brasil
Participacoes SA. (1.usa.gov/1U0JWXs)
The other shipyards mentioned in the filing by EIG and eight
of its managed funds include Keppel Corporation Ltd,
Sembcorp Marine Ltd and Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd.
"Through a series of misrepresentations and omissions
directed at EIG, Petrobras fraudulently procured the funds'
investment and proceeded to use that money to perpetuate and
expand a covert and massive corruption scheme to enrich itself
and its co-conspirators," EIG said in the lawsuit filed in the
U.S. District Court, District of Colombia, Washington.
The fraud, when exposed in 2014, led to the collapse and
bankruptcy of Sete, EIG said in the revised court filing.
EIG, which first sued Petrobras in February, said Petrobras
founded Sete in early 2010 after discovering massive oil and gas
reserves off the coast of Brazil. (1.usa.gov/1U0QuoQ)
To tap into these reserves, Petrobras required the exclusive
use of drillships designed to operate in ultra-deep waters, and
to procure drillship contracts, the shipyards and Odebrecht paid
bribes and kickbacks to Petrobras executives and representatives
of the Workers Party of Brazil, EIG added.
Reuters reported, in late April, that Sete Brasil was close
to seeking protection from creditors after its efforts to secure
a long-term contract with Petrobras failed.
Odebrecht, Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Jurong Shipyard
could not be immediately reached for comment.
