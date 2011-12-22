* EIIB to buy fresh capital issued by Rasmala - sources
* Acquisition to be completed by early-2012
By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, Dec 22 European Islamic Investment
Bank confirmed it was talking to Rasmala Holdings
Limited about an investment, after two sources told Reuters the
group was in talks to buy a 30 percent stake in its Dubai-based
Rasmala Investment Bank unit.
In a statement to the London Stock Exchange on Thursday,
EIIB confirmed it was in talks with Rasmala Holdings Limited "in
relation to an investment", adding it expected to be "in a
position to update the market early in the New Year."
The acquisition, which is set to be completed in early 2012,
will be made through a fresh issue of shares by Rasmala which
EIIB will buy, two sources with knowledge of the matter had told
Reuters earlier.
"EIIB is working out a certain formula with Rasmala for the
capital increase," a source, who declined to be identified
because the talks are private, said.
"They've agreed on the main terms but fine tuning some
details."
Rasmala's Chief Executive Officer, Anwar Abu Sbaitan,
declined to comment.
Existing shareholders in Rasmala, which include Deutsche
Bank, will be diluted by the capital increase, a
separate source said.
Rasmala, which has around $900 million in assets, has
offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman and
Egypt and operates in asset management, corporate finance and
institutional brokerage.
Rasmala's chairman, Ali al Shihabi, told Reuters in November
that it was in talks with one party about investing in the bank
as part of a capital boost.
Earlier this year, a slump in market turnover forced Rasmala
to close its UAE retail brokerage business and to focus on
institutional brokerage and research, asset management and
corporate finance.
Turnover and trading volumes on the Dubai and Abu Dhabi
exchanges have fallen, extending a trend that started with the
global financial crisis in 2008.
The Dubai Financial Market slumped to a seven-year
low on Wednesday, while the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
hit its lowest level since March 2009.
Shares in EIIB, which undertakes sharia-compliant investment
banking services in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, were
trading flat at 1225GMT at 3.5 pounds ($5.48).
($1 = 0.6384 British pounds)
(Writing by David French; Editing by Sitaraman Shankar and
Helen Massy-Beresford)