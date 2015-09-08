MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 8 Hikma Pharmaceutical Plc said it would buy nearly the entire share capital of EIMC United Pharmaceuticals, a drugmaker specialising in oncology products, from a consortium of shareholders to strengthen its position in the Egyptian market.
Hikma, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generic and injectable drugs, did not disclose the value of the deal. Hikma's Egyptian unit has presently a 2 percent market share in that country. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LONDON, March 25 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco is in advanced talks with the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over a plea deal that would involve it paying a large fine over its 2014 profit overstatement, Sky news said on Saturday.