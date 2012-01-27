LONDON Jan 27 Britain's financial regulator handed out more fines in relation to insider trading carried out by American hedge fund Greenlight Capital on shares in pubs operator Punch Taverns.

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) fined Alexander Ten-Holter, trader and former compliance officer at Greenlight Capital, 130,000 pounds ($204,100) for failing to question and make reasonable enquiries before selling Greenlight's shareholding in Punch Taverns ahead of an anticipated significant equity fundraising by Punch in June 2009.

It also fined Caspar Agnew, a trading desk director at JP Morgan Cazenove, 65,000 pounds for failing to identify and act on a suspicious order from Greenlight to sell Punch shares that allowed the firm to be used to facilitate insider dealing or market abuse.

The latest sanctions follow a 7.2 million pound total fine handed out earlier this week to Greenlight and its founder David Einhorn over the Punch Taverns insider trading. ($1 = 0.6370 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)