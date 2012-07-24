BRIEF-Westinghouse to supply OKG with nuclear fuel until 2030
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
NEW YORK, July 24 David Einhorn told investors his Greenlight Capital hedge fund sold out of computer maker Dell Inc in the second quarter as the stock "proved to be a disappointment," with non-PC business growth smaller than expected.
Einhorn, in a letter to investors obtained by Reuters, said the fund also exited retailer Best Buy Co "with a loss" as "unexpected problems emerged" that challenged its business. He cited the depletion of cash resources due to a $1.3 billion acquisition, a decline in profits from Best Buy's international business, and the dismissal of its CEO "over his personal conduct."
Greenlight Capital funds posted negative 3.2 percent returns, net of fees, in second quarter, bringing yearly net returns to 3.4 percent, the letter, dated July 23, said.
Einhorn said a short position in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters was a big winner in the quarter, with two other undisclosed short positions also helping performance. (Reporting By Katya Wachtel; editing by John Wallace)
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery to be set up by Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 27 The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out meeting a European antitrust demand, saying it has strong prospects alone.