By Katya Wachtel and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, July 24 Greenlight Capital's David
Einhorn said he lost money during the second quarter when the
markets tumbled, but the hedge fund firm found a silver lining
on the short side as his bet against Green Mountain Coffee
Roasters Inc proved to be the biggest winner.
Einhorn, one of the most closely watched managers in the $2
trillion hedge fund industry, also overhauled his portfolio by
dumping positions in Dell Inc and Best Buy Co Inc
, which he called "particularly irksome" in an investor
letter obtained by Reuters.
The fund added new positions in Cigna Corp and
Coventry Health Care Inc, Einhorn said in the note.
Greenlight Capital funds lost 3.2 percent in the second
quarter, bringing yearly returns to 3.4 percent, the July 23
letter said.
Hedge funds, on average, lost 2.7 percent in the quarter,
according to hedge fund tracking firm HFR. The broader stock
market slid 3.3 percent over the period.
Einhorn said a short position in Green Mountain was a big
winner in the quarter, as its share price slid from $46.84 to
$21.78 over the period.
Known for his prescient call against Lehman Brothers
before the financial crisis, the New York-based
manager has been a harsh and vocal critic of coffee company
Green Mountain since the second half of 2011, when he revealed
his short thesis at a conference in Manhattan.
If a hedge fund manager is short a stock, he expects its
value to fall.
"The company announced disappointing quarterly results and
lowered its guidance," the Greenlight founder said in the July
23 note. "Investors are beginning to consider the ramification
of the coming K-cup patent expirations."
Two other undisclosed short positions also helped
performance, he said.
Losers included General Motors, Marvell Technology
Group Ltd and a position in the Japanese yen.
Einhorn said computer maker Dell had "proved to be a
disappointment," with non-PC business growth smaller than
expected, so the firm liquidated its position.
Greenlight also sold retailer Best Buy "with a loss" as
"unexpected problems emerged" with its business. He cited the
depletion of cash resources due to a $1.3 billion acquisition, a
decline in profits from Best Buy's international business, and
the dismissal of its chief executive "over his personal conduct"
as major challenges.
Commenting on the economic crisis in Europe, Einhorn
described the situation as "a mess" and lamented that options
for a solution to the euro zone's deep and complex problems
"range from awful to awful."
(Reporting By Katya Wachtel; editing by John Wallace and
Jeffrey Benkoe)