CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with commodity prices
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on mining and energy shares, while the industrial and financial services groups also lost ground.
NEW YORK May 9 Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn told his investors that the hedge fund closed its longstanding "short" position in bond insurer MBIA Inc. in the first quarter.
Einhorn, in an investor letter which was reviewed by Reuters and which an investor said was distributed Wednesday night, called MBIA the "third most profitable short position" in Greenlight's history.
A short is a bet that a stock will fall in price. Greenlight had been shorting MBIA "in some capacity" since 2002, according to the letter.
In the letter, Einhorn also said Greenlight "initiated a long position" in German-based chemical company Evonik Industries AG through a private placement.
* Skyline -on March 1, 2017, announced to employees at Elkhart, Indiana facility that it has determined to suspend operations at Elkhart facility
* On march 2, compensation committee of board of Neothetics approved an increase in base salary for Susan Knudson, Co's CFO