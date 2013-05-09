By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK May 9 Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn told his investors that the hedge fund closed its longstanding "short" position in bond insurer MBIA Inc. in the first quarter.

Einhorn, in an investor letter which was reviewed by Reuters and which an investor said was distributed Wednesday night, called MBIA the "third most profitable short position" in Greenlight's history.

A short is a bet that a stock will fall in price.

Greenlight had been shorting MBIA "in some capacity" since 2002 and rode the stock down from $76 to $2 a share, where it bottomed out in 2009, according to the letter. Shares of MBIA have since rebounded to $15.85.

Shares of MBIA plunged during the financial crisis because the firm had written guarantees on a mortgage backed securities during the housing boom. Einhorn's decision to close out the short bet came a few weeks before Bank of America agreed to pay $1.6 billion to MBIA stemming from a long-running lawsuit over the bond insurer's role in the mortgage-backed securities market.

In the letter, Einhorn also said Greenlight "initiated a long position" in German-based chemical company Evonik Industries AG through a private placement. He said the company has "a high quality portfolio of chemical assets in the U.S., Europe and Asia."

In the first quarter, Einhorn said Apple Inc. was the fund's biggest loser. Greenlight held approximately 1.3 million shares of the company at the end of 2012. The other "significant loser" was the firm's short bet on Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, which rose from $41.34 to $56.76 a share.

A short position loses value as a stock rises in price.

Greenlight sued Apple on February 7 in an attempt to deliver a bigger portion of its massive $137 billion in cash to shareholders. Einhorn called on the company to issue perpetual preferred shares that pay dividends to existing shareholders.

Einhorn withdrew his lawsuit against Apple after winning an injunction on February 22 that blocked the iPhone maker from moving forward with a shareholder vote on a proposal to limit the company's ability to issue preferred stock.

Einhorn's suit contended that Apple violated Securities and Exchange Commission rules that prohibit companies from "bundling" together unrelated matters into a single proposal for a shareholder vote.

In the latest letter, Einhorn said that he found the California Public Employees' Retirement System's support for the proposal "perhaps most startling." CalPERS is the nation's largest public pension fund with roughly $256 billion in assets.

"Incongruously, CalPERS believes good corporate governance is unnecessary when approving policies that purport to improve corporate governance," Einhorn said in the letter.

In addition to exiting his short position in MBIA, Einhorn said his firm closed out of a short position in real estate investment trust AvalonBay Communities Inc and long positions in offshore driller Ensco Plc and printer and copier maker Xerox Corp.