Nov 21 Greenlight Capital President David
Einhorn said he has taken a stake in Micron Technology Inc
because the chipmaker stands to benefit from industry
consolidation, and defended his investment in Apple Inc
by citing the company's software sales.
Einhorn made the comments in an interview on Thursday aired
on CNBC, after speaking at an investor conference in New York
that was closed to the media. Reports of his earlier remarks had
sent shares in Micron Technology climbing.
In the CNBC interview Einhorn also said he remains short on
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc and Chipotle Mexican
Grill Inc.