CAIRO Aug 15 Egyptian drug maker EIPICO's 2011 first-half net profit rose 1.8 percent year-on-year to 182 million Egyptian pounds ($30.5 million), the stock exchange said.

Net profit for the same period in 2010 was 178.7 million pounds. The firm has a capital of 793.4 million pounds divided into 79.3 million shares, each at a nominal value of 10 pounds. ($1 = 5.961 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Sarah Mikhail)