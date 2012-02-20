BRIEF-Rubik Financial requests trading halt
* Requests an immediate trading halt to remain in place until company makes an announcement about a potential change of control transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
LONDON Feb 20 EIRCOM: * Says estimated consolidated EBITDA for 6 months to December 2011 shows significant reduction in performance * Says results are lower than those budgeted; ability of cost control to compensate for declining revenue is diminishing * Says continues to consider, discuss proposals from lenders
* Requests an immediate trading halt to remain in place until company makes an announcement about a potential change of control transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NEULION- TIM ALAVATHIL IS TAKING ON ROLE OF CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, REPLACING TREVOR RENFIELD, WHO TODAY RESIGNED FROM POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fuze Inc files to say it raised about $104.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $120.3 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kMD74E) Further company coverage: [Fuze Inc]