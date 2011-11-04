Nov 4 Eircom's independent directors have set a Nov. 18 deadline for proposals on how to restructure the Irish telephone company's 3.75 billion euro debt, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The company, majority-owned by Temasek [TEM.UL] unit Singapore Technologies Telemedia (STT), has been in talks with its owners about restructuring its debt for months, and the group said last month that it had received an approach from a third party.

The source said on Friday the third party was Digicel [DGCGP.UL], a telecoms group owned by Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien.

A spokesman for eircom and a spokeswoman for Digicel declined to comment.

Last month, another source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters that STT proposed giving first-lien lenders, the most senior in any restructuring, a stake of up to 20 percent in the group in return for a haircut on their 2.4 billion euros of debt. [ID:nL5E7LS2JS]

Second-lien lenders have offered to swap some of their 350 million euros debt for equity, the source said.

Talks started after eircom official recognised a coordinating committee representing senior lenders in July. The lenders in September agreed to waive their debt covenants until Dec. 15, averting a possible default.

The company also appointed several independent directors in September. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)