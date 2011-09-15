(Adds vote unanimous, quote, background)

DUBLIN, Sept 15 Lenders to struggling Irish telecoms group eircom have agreed to waive its debt covenants, averting a possible default on 3.8 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of debt, the company said on Thursday.

The waiver, which lasts until Dec. 15, "provides a necessary period of stability that allows restructuring discussions to take place during the next three months," eircom Group CEO Paul Donovan said in a statement.

A source with direct knowledge of the vote told Reuters that lenders representing more than 90 of the debt had agreed to the waiver in a unanimous vote. A spokesman for eircom declined to comment on the exact figure.

The waiver gives lenders and eircom shareholders, including Temasek unit Singapore Technologies Telemedia (STT), time for talks which could lead to a debt restructuring.

Eircom faces a covenant test each quarter to show its ratio of earnings to debt does not fall below a particular level. The latest test was due on Aug. 31 but the waiver overrides it.

To get the senior lenders' agreement, eircom offered to pay a one-off fee of 0.5 percent of the senior loans, just over 13 million euros over three months.

Eircom, whose net debt was 3.8 billion euros at the end of last year, or 5.6 times EBITDA, has said it would talk to shareholders about the possibility of injecting new equity. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Hulmes and Jon Loades-Carter)