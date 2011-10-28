* Approach from third-party amid talks with lenders

* No comment on reported Hutchison Whampoa interest

DUBLIN Oct 28 Struggling Irish telecoms group eircom, which is in talks with lenders to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($5.3 million) in debt, said on Friday it had received an approach from a third party to help restructure its finances.

The company, majority-owned by Temasek unit Singapore Technologies Telemedia (STT), did not say who the approach was from.

The Sunday Times has reported that Hutchison Whampoa , an Asian conglomerate, had made contact with a co-ordinating committee of eircom's senior debtors in a bid to secure control of the operator.

Hutchison Whampoa and eircom both declined to comment on the report.

STT has proposed giving first-lien lenders, the most senior in any restructuring, a 20 percent stake in return for a haircut on their 2.4 billion euros of debt, a source close to the negotiations said.

Second-lien lenders have also proposed swapping some of their 350 million euros debt for equity in the business, the source said.

Talks started after eircom officially recognised a co-ordinating committee representing senior lenders in July. The lenders in September agreed to waive their debt covenants until Dec. 15, averting a possible default.

In a trading update on Friday, eircom said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for the quarter to Sept. 30 would show a "significant reduction" from a year earlier, but were in line with internal forecasts.

It said it was losing market share in broadband delivered by telephone lines to cable and mobile broadband.

The company registered a very significant reduction in EBITDA from a year earlier in its mobile operation due to increased costs linked to the roll out of high-end smartphones.

It said revenue losses were partially offset by progress on cost reductions. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and David Holmes)