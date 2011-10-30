DUBLIN Oct 30 Digicel, the Caribbean and Central America-based mobile phone company run by Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien, has made an approach about a possible takeover of struggling Irish telecoms group eircom, the Sunday Times said.

Eircom, which is in talks with lenders to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in debt, said on Friday it had received an approach from a third party to help restructure its finances.

The company, majority-owned by Temasek unit Singapore Technologies Telemedia (STT), did not say who the approach was from.

The Sunday Times did not give any further details of the approach and did not quote any sources in its report.

The newspaper had previously reported that Hutchison Whampoa , an Asian conglomerate, had made contact with a co-ordinating committee of eircom's senior debtors in a bid to secure control of the operator.

A spokesman for O'Brien could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)