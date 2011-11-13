DUBLIN Nov 13 A UK private equity firm is in talks to invest around 50 million euros ($69 million) in struggling Irish telecoms firm eircom as part of an attempt by the shareholders to maintain control of the company, the Sunday Times reported.

Owners Singapore Technologies Telemedia (STT), a unit of Temasek, and employee share trust ESOT face a Friday deadline for proposals to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in debt as they bid to maintain control of the firm.

London-based Communications Ventures Partners (CVP), a former shareholder of eircom, is in talks to back a 300 million euro injection of capital by STT and ESOT, the newspaper reported.

Under the deal STT, which owns 65 percent of eircom, would inject about 200 million euros of fresh capital, ESOT would contribute 45 million and SVP would contribute the remainder.

First-lien lenders, the most senior in any restructuring, would take a haircut on their debt in return for a minority stake in eircom, the report said.

SVP, ESOT and STT did not immediately reply to emailed requests for comment. ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Cowell)