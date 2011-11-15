DUBLIN Nov 15 Digicel, the
Caribbean and Central America-based mobile phone company run by
Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien, will not proceed with an
approach for struggling Irish telecoms group eircom, O'Brien
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Eircom, majority-owned by Temasek unit Singapore
Technologies Telemedia (STT), has been in talks with its owners
about restructuring its debt for months, and the group said last
month that it had received an approach from a third party.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that the
third party was Digicel but O'Brien told the company's
first-lien lenders -- the most senior lenders if debt
restructuring were to take place -- that the approach would go
no further.
"Denis O'Brien has today informed the First Lien Committee
at Eircom that he will not be proceeding with a proposal for the
company," a spokesman for O'Brien said in a statement, adding
that there would be no further comment on the matter.
Eircom's independent directors have set a Nov. 18 deadline
for proposals on how to restructure the company's 3.75 billion
euro ($5 billion) debt, a source familiar with the situation
told Reuters on Friday.
Last month, another source familiar with the negotiations
said STT proposed giving first-lien lenders a stake of up to 20
percent in the group in return for a haircut on their 2.4
billion euros of debt.
Second-lien lenders have offered to swap some of their 350
million euros debt for equity, the source said.
Talks started after eircom official recognised a coordinating
committee representing senior lenders in July. The lenders in
September agreed to waive their debt covenants until Dec. 15,
averting a possible default.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
