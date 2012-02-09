* Suspends 5.8 mln eur coupon payment due Feb. 15

* Senior lenders continue talks on debt restructuring (Adds quote, details)

DUBLIN Feb 9 The parent of struggling Irish telecoms group eircom has suspended coupon payments to holders of its floating-rate notes (FRN), the company said on Thursday, amid talks with senior lenders about restructuring 3.75 billion euros ($5 billion) of borrowings.

The suspension, ordered by the senior lenders, blocks the payment of a coupon of 5.8 million euros due on Feb. 15, a spokesman for eircom said.

eircom has 350 million euros of FRN debt.

Talks are continuing between a syndicate of first-lien senior lenders owed 2.4 billion euros and a group of second-lien senior lenders owed around 350 million euros on how to restructure the company's debt and avoid a default.

"The eircom Group continues to work closely with its senior lenders on the balance sheet remediation process to provide a sustainable capital structure for the Group," the company said in a statement.

eircom owner Singapore Technologies Telemedia in December withdrew its representatives from the company's board after lenders rejected its debt restructuring plans, leaving senior lenders effectively in control of the company.

eircom put itself up for sale in January, hiring Morgan Stanley to advise it on a sale. It gave prospective buyers until mid-March to table their interest. ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Greg Mahlich)