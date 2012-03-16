DUBLIN, March 16 Senior lenders set to
take over Irish telecoms firm eircom will write off 15 percent
of their 2.4 billion euros ($3.1 billion) of debt in a
restructuring that will almost halve the struggling company's
debts, a source close to the process told Reuters.
Laden with debt and suffering from serious under-investment
since its privatisation in 1999, the former state-owned group
risked defaulting on its 3.8 billion euros of borrowings unless
a long-sought restructuring deal was agreed.
Eircom had said on Wednesday it had decided to support in
principle the proposal by representatives of its most senior
lenders to restructure that debt pile.
Under the proposal, first-lien lenders would take control in
exchange for a writedown of 15 percent, while holders of
second-lien senior debt, owed around 350 million, will be
offered just 35 million euros, or 10 percent, the source said.
Holders of around 1 billion euros of lower ranked debt would
be virtually wiped out, the source said.
The plan requires the approval of over 50 percent of senior
lenders and their support would lead to eircom entering
examinership, a form of protection from creditors. This could
happen by the end of the month, the source said.
A covenant waiver by senior lenders to avert a possible debt
default expires on March 31.
($1 = 0.7651 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter and David
Holmes)