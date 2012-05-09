DUBLIN May 9 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
has made a revised 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) bid for
eircom, the Irish phone company granted court protection from
creditors six weeks ago, according to sources familiar with the
deal.
Hutchison, the parent company of 3 Mobile, amended its offer
after the court-appointed examiner overseeing Eircom's
reorganization rejected an initial bid over the conditionality
attached to it.
A tweaked bid, with some technical adjustments and no
conditions, has been resubmitted, but it is still subject to due
diligence said a source.
Eircom was granted court protection from creditors at the
end of March to allow it to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($5
billion) of debt, the largest examinership granted in Irish
corporate history.
The application followed eircom's agreement to support a
proposal under which most senior lenders take control of the
company from current majority shareholder Singapore Technologies
Telemedia (STT) and cut its debt pile by 40 to 50 percent.
The examiner, Michael McAteer of Grant Thornton, is due to
make a decision within the next week.
Hutchison, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, has
been steadily buying European businesses. In February, it bought
Orange Austria from France's Telecom and a private
equity fund in a deal valued at $1.3 billion euros including
debt.
It derived 42 percent of its 2011 revenues totalling
HK$387.7 billion ($50 billion) from Europe. Out of total
revenues, its 3 Group telecom business in Europe contributed 15
percent.
Hutchison has wireless operations in Ireland and a deal
would help the Hong Kong company to consolidate its operations
there.
Three Ireland declined to comment and Grant Thornton's
Michael McAteer was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner and Padraic Halpin; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn)