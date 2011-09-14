DUBLIN, Sept 14 Lenders to struggling Irish telecoms group eircom have agreed to waive a breach in its debt covenants, averting a possible default on 3.8 billion euros ($5.2 billion) debt, a source with direct knowledge of the vote said on Wednesday.

More than two thirds of eircom's first and second-tier lenders voted to grant the waiver -- failure would have left shareholders in danger of losing control of the company.

A spokesman for eircom declined to comment on the vote.

The waiver gives lenders and eircom shareholders, including Temasek unit Singapore Technologies Telemedia (STT), time for talks which could lead to a debt restructuring.

Eircom faces a covenant test each quarter to show its ratio of earnings to debt does not fall below a particular level. The company said in March there was a significant risk of a covenant breach within 3-6 months. The latest test was due on Aug. 31 but the waiver request overrides it.

To get the senior lenders' agreement, eircom offered to pay a one-off fee of 0.5 percent of the senior loans, just over 13 million euros over three months.

Eircom, whose net debt was 3.8 billion euros at the end of last year, or 5.6 times EBITDA, has said it would talk to shareholders about the possibility of injecting new equity. ($1 = 0.731 euro) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Dan Lalor)