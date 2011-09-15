DUBLIN, Sept 15 Lenders to struggling Irish telecoms group eircom have agreed to waive a breach in its debt covenants, averting a possible default on 3.8 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of debt, the company said on Thursday.

Lenders voted "to temporarily waive the breach of the senior debt/EBITDA covenant ... as at 30 June, 2011, until 15 December, 2011," the company said in a statement.

A source told Reuters on Wednesday that lenders representing more than two-thirds of the debt had agreed to the waiver. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Hulmes)